NMC warns block holders of material confiscation

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 14

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has allotted commercial blocks as per terms and conditions, on the basis of payment of monthly space license fees and government tax. The Municipal Corporation has issued a 14-day final notice to the owners of the block holders and directed them to pay the outstanding rent and government taxes. Yet, if the dues are not paid, the Advertisement and License Department of the Municipal Corporation has warned that the materials of the related block holders will be confiscated and the blocks will be auctioned.

As per the terms and conditions, it is compulsory for the owners to pay the monthly space license fee and other government taxes within the tenth of every month, but many of the block holders have arrears in their name due to non-payment of the space license fee and tax within the given time.

The final notice will be issued to the block holders in all six divisions of the Municipal Corporation in a phased manner. The process of action has begun against 25 block holders with outstanding, in the Satpur division and 18 in the Nashik West division. In other cases, 183 out of 1,800 block holders had applied and objected to the advertisement license department on the dues recovery notice.

In line with these objections, when the Commissioner held a division-wise hearing, 39 out of 183 block holders were absent. However, the hearing is going to be held on October 25 and 27 as an opportunity for the concerned absent holders. Even after this, if they do not attend the hearing, the belongings of the concerned holders will be confiscated and their auction process will be carried out.

Info-

14 days notice

A notice of 30 days was issued as per the provisions of Section 81 (B) (2) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act to recover this arrears. A notice was pasted on some blocks. But despite giving a sufficient period of 30 days, many block holders with arrears have not given any response to the advertisement and license department of the NMC. Due to this, the department had sealed 150 blocks. Now the advertisement and license department has given a final warning by publishing a notice through the media to recover the dues and also to take possession of the said blocks. For this purpose, the concerned block holders have been given a deadline of 14 days from the date of publication of the notice.