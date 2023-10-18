NMSCDCL waiting for Chairman’s appointment

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 14

Nashik Municipal Smart City Company Limited (NMSCDCL) is without a chairman for the last five months, leading to an increase in complaints of pending important works.

Works under the NMSCDCL started in Nashik with great fanfare; many of which were found in controversy. When Anand Limaye was the chairman, the decision-making process of NMSCDCL was frozen as he also had the burden of other departments in Mantralaya.

Limaye retired on May 31, and no officer has been appointed to this post, till date. Meetings are not held as there is no chairman and important decisions are pending. Many development works are nearing completion and some new works require chairman’s permission. Hence, it is important that a chairman be appointed soon.