No curtailment of bus services during festive season, say officials

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 1

As a result of great response to the intra-district bus service, it has been kept on, except for some parts of Nashik division. While some rounds have been temporarily stopped, they will resume soon. There will be no curtailment of bus services in the district especially during the festive season. On the contrary, the department has arranged more buses in areas where there was demand from people, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation said recently.

There are 13 depots in Nashik district and around 720 buses ply from these depots ply between cities and villages. These bus services are suspended only in case of breakdowns or any unavoidable event. Many travellers across the district rely on ST buses for daily transportation.

----------------------------------

When are buses cancelled?

1) In case of street agitations, sensitive situations, bus service is temporarily stopped.

2) Buses are cancelled in case of heavy rains or floods during the monsoon.

--------------------------

720 buses in 13 depots

Many people in the district travel by ST buses. Most of these buses are in good condition while some need maintenance in order to operate smoothly.

------------------------

Buses are provided on demand

Buses are provided for events held in the district for events like Shasan Aplya Daari, yatra at Saptashrungi fort and other events.