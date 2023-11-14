One booked for labour’s death

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 21

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against suspect Dnyaneshwar Shantaram Mate (32, Vilholi), in connection with the death of a construction worker, who fell from the third floor of an under-construction building near Pathardi Phata.

According to police, a construction worker Harishchandra Kashinath Kharat (73, Shramik Nagar, Ganjmal), fell from the third floor while working at the site of the under-construction building Shiv Pride, at Damodar Nagar, Pathardi Phata, on Sunday (October 15) at around 9.30 am. He received severe injuries on the head and died. Indira Nagar police registered the case of accidental death and started an investigation. Police found that there were no safety measures at the construction site. Also, no safety net was installed. Therefore, there was nothing to break Kharat’s fall. The police blamed Mate for negligence. In this case, a case of culpable homicide has been registered on the complaint of constable Kuldeep Pawar.