Police crackdown on miscreants in Cidco

Nashik, Oct 21

Action has been taken by the MIDC police against miscreants idling on the roadside of various colonies including Ambad Industrial Estate, Ambad, Dutt Nagar, and Kargil Chowk. In line with the ongoing sale of illegal gutka, the police have started searching the stall holders. The MIDC police took action against more than 100 miscreants in the last three days. Ambad Industrial Estate is within the limits of MIDC Police Post under the Ambad Police Station. Thousands of workers come and go in the industrial estate throughout the day. It also includes a large number of women workers. Incidents of teasing women workers and robbing workers are taking place frequently. Police have stepped up action against such petty criminals by keeping vigilance when there is a rush of workers going to and coming from various factories. Along with this, miscreants roaming around schools and main squares at Dutt Nagar, Kargil Chowk, Sanjeev Nagar, Chunchale, Ambad, and MHADA Colony have also been given a strict warning.

Stall-holders warned

Due to an increase in illegal gutkha sales, police have started searching stall holders. Taking into account the robbery of passengers and the criminal background of some of the auto-rickshaw drivers, police have also warned them. As disputes have risen between many vegetable sellers and street vendors, they have been admonished by the police. Under the guidance of Police Inspector Manohar Karande, Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Mugle, Police Sub-Inspector Sandip Pawar, police personnel Anil Padekar, Suresh Jadhav, Janardan Dhakne, Samadhan Chavan, Arjun Tandalkar, Anil Kurhade, Kiran Sonawane participated in the operation.