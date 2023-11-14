Registration of young voters begins

Lokmat News network

Nashik, Nov 4

The draft voter list of voters in Nashik district has been published. There are 46,50,640 voters registered. However, since the number of new voters is very less, the district administration is working hard to increase the percentage of registration of these young voters. While there are more than two lakh youth of voting age in the district, their registration percentage is very low. So a campaign has been undertaken to increase this percentage, informed district Collector Jalaj Sharma.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a special brief revision programme of the electoral roll in connection with the Lok Sabha General Election. Accordingly, the draft voter list of the district was released on Friday, October 27. The number of voters in the district is 46,50,640. The number of youth in the age group of 18 to 19 in the district is 2,19,000 and the number of youth in the age group of 20 to 29 is 17,80,000. However, the voter registration is only 44,341. Considering the voter registration compared to this number, as it is necessary to increase the registration of youth in the district, an agreement has been signed with 51 colleges, informed officials.

In this campaign, a special campaign will be undertaken to increase the voter registration rate in the age group of 18 to 19 years. Special camps will be organised for this. Collector Jalaj Sharma also said that appropriate action will be taken soon by issuing a circular by the administration regarding the exclusion of double names of government employees.

Meanwhile, a campaign is being implemented by election officials in the district to register new voters, remove the errors in the voter list, and omit the names of dead voters, in line with the upcoming elections. Collector Jalaj Sharma said that there is a plan to involve the youth in this process.