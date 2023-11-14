Remote Control Robot tested

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Oct 28

Considering the increasing number of fire incidents in the city and industrial estates, the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s fire department plans to introduce new technology to stay ahead of time. Hence, they inspected and tested a remote control robot recently, with the view of providing assistance to firemen. Manufactured by a French company, this robot was tested at the administrative building of Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan.

Additional commissioner Pradeep Chaudhari, Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Bairagi, and other officials were present during the testing.

This battery-powered robot works for 12 hours and can help extinguish fire at places that are difficult to access, like basements, chemical tanks or LPG tanks. The robot comes with an additional standby battery; hence, with a charging time of four to five hours, firefighting can continue for 24 hours if needed. The chassis of this robot is made of high-quality metal that can withstand a temperature of 800 degrees Celsius. The water monitor on the robot has a range of about 60 meters. The robot's stair climbing and descending slope is 40 degrees and the side slope is 35 degrees, said officials.

The robot's brakes are electromagnetic and it is equipped with an LED light and a thermal image camera in front. It will be of great benefit in protecting life and property in large fire incidents, as well as in hazardous areas.

