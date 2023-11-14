Rural police destroy 764 illegal businesses

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Nov 4

The rural police took a bold action against the illegal businesses that are being run in various talukas of the district. A total of 764 illegal businesses were destroyed in this month-long operation and cases have been filed against 987 suspects.

District Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap gave orders to initiate anti-gutkha, anti-drinking, and anti-gambling campaigns. This campaign was implemented from October 6 to October 31, 2023. This was the fourth phase of the anti-gutkha campaign. A total of 107 operations were conducted and cases were registered against the illegal gutka sellers. Police seized products worth Rs 1,76,42,683 in these operations. The police also arrested 514 suspects in 505 cases of illegal sale of liquor. Goods worth Rs 89.86 lakh have been seized from their possession. Also, the rural police took action on gamblers. In all, 274 suspects were detained while carrying out 101 operations under the Maharashtra Gambling Act.

Illegal transportation of cattle

Police caught 38 activities of illegal cattle transportation. In this, a total of 58 suspects have been arrested and the police seized the goods worth Rs 1.18 lakh. A case has been registered against the suspects under the Animal Protection Act. The Office of the Superintendent of Police has once again warned of strict action if anyone is found indulging in any kind of illegal business in the rural areas of the district.

Helpline announced!

Citizens should contact the police superintendent's office helpline number (626225633) if they find anyone involved in gambling, gutkha sale, country-made liquor, or ganja sale.

Superintendent Shahaji Umap has assured that the police will take action as soon as the information is received, and the name of the informer will be kept secret.

Rural police seen destroying a country-made liquor producing den in the forest on the outskirts of a village.