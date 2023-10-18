Sahil Parakh's remarkable century against Bengal
Nashik, Oct 17
Left-arm opening batsman Sahil Parakh played a major role in the Maharashtra Under-19 team's win against Bengal in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy tournament, hitting 110 runs off just 78 balls with eight fours and seven sixes. After that, Pratik Tiwari's penetrating bowling also took three wickets.
Batting first at Vijayawada, Maharashtra scored 351 for seven in 50 overs. After Sahil Parakh, Digvijay Patil also scored a century. The duo made a huge partnership of 151 runs for the second wicket. In reply, the Bengal team could only reach 122 all out in 31 overs. After Sahil Parakh's 110, Pratik Tiwari also took three wickets. Maharashtra's next match will be against Uttarakhand on October 18.
