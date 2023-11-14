Separate Regional Jail Office to be set up at Nashik

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 24

A new regional jail office will be set up independently in the city. The Government Resolution (GR) regarding this was issued by the Home Ministry on Monday, October 23. The Central Region of the Prison Department and the Regional Office of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be divided. For this, the post of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Headquarters, Pune has been shifted to the office at Nashik.

According to the GR issued by the Home Department of the government, Nashik has been approved in principle to create a new regional office with Nashik Road Central Jail along with Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusawal district jails, as well as Nashik Borstal, Visapur Open District Jail. According to the request letter from the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, the matter of declaring the Deputy Inspector General as the head of Nashik Regional Office was under the consideration of the government. Accordingly, the post at Pune has been shifted to the Regional Office of Nashik. Officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons have been appointed regional offices under the Prisons Department. The government resolution said that the expenditure incurred for the construction of this office should be met from the provision sanctioned under the head of Operation and Administration of the Prison Department.

Approval for these posts

The government has approved the posts for Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Nashik Regional Office. Accordingly, some new posts have also been created. Deputy Inspector General of Jails, Personal Assistant, Office Superintendent, Jail Officer Grade-1, Jail Officer Grade-II, Police Sub-Inspector, two Senior Clerks, five Clerks, five Jail Constables, Stenographer, two Constables are to be filled.