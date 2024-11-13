Sharad Pawar Questions Lack of Development in Nashik During Rally, Calls for IT Park Like Pune’s Hinjewadi

In a campaign meeting on Tuesday evening in Nashik’s Adgaon area, senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar raised concerns about the lack of development projects in Nashik, particularly the absence of an IT park similar to Pune’s Hinjewadi. Addressing the crowd in support of Nashik East’s NCP candidate, Ganesh Gite, Pawar questioned why Nashik is being overlooked for major projects that could drive economic growth.

Pawar emphasized that Nashik has the potential for substantial growth, especially with its agricultural output and strategic location for logistics. He argued that establishing an IT park and a logistics hub would not only generate jobs but also attract investments that would benefit Nashik’s urban and rural areas alike. Highlighting the need for better opportunities for tribal and rural communities, he stressed that such initiatives would uplift the entire region.

The rally was attended by NCP leaders and supporters, including Ganesh Gite and Subhash Budhwar, who echoed Pawar’s sentiments. With the assembly elections approaching, Pawar called on voters to choose candidates who would work towards Nashik's development and ensure its rightful place in Maharashtra's growth story.