Shivraj Singh Chouhan Highlights Farmer Empowerment Initiatives at Nashik Event

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to empowering farmers through various initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at a Farmer Harmony Program organized by the Agricultural Science Center of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, he highlighted the importance of farmers in India's economy.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan described farmers as the backbone of the Indian economy, equating their service to serving God. He shared insights into several schemes aimed at benefiting farmers, including:

Satellite-Based Crop Panchnama: Damage assessments will be conducted at the village and panchayat levels using satellite technology, ensuring farmers quickly receive compensation under the crop insurance scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Affordable Fertilizers: The government is providing fertilizers at subsidized rates to support crop production.

Market Access for Exports: Efforts are underway to ensure farmers get fair prices and markets for exportable produce.

Highlighting Nashik’s importance as a hub for grape growers, Chouhan congratulated local farmers for their contributions to agriculture and innovation.

State Agriculture Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate praised Nashik’s farmers as experimental and innovative, announcing that the use of drones will soon be prioritized for agricultural purposes. Kokate also mentioned plans to create an online portal, linked with the revenue department, to simplify the process of granting subsidies to farmers.

Dignitaries present at the event included MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre, MP Dr. Shobha Bachhao, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, University Chancellor Dr. Sanjeev Sonwane, Collector Jalaj Sharma, and Director of ICR Dr. S.K. Roy.

The initiatives discussed reflect the government’s focused efforts to ensure economic stability and growth for farmers across the country.