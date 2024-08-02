Shravan Maas 2024: Additional Buses Arranged for Brahmagiri Pradakshina at Trimbakeshwar During Sawan Month

To manage the large crowds gathering for Brahmagiri Pradakshina at Trimbakeshwar during the first, second, fourth, and fifth Mondays of Shravan, the Nashik division of the State Transport Corporation has scheduled extra buses. This move aims to accommodate the influx of devotees visiting the sacred site.

The third Shravan Monday, falling on August 26th, will have separate traffic planning due to the expected heavy flow of pilgrims.

The specific dates for the Shravan Mondays are as follows:

First Shravan Monday: August 5, 2024

Second Shravan Monday: August 12, 2024

Fourth Shravan Monday: August 26, 2024

Fifth Shravan Monday: September 2, 2024

On these dates, Srikshetra Trimbakeshwar experiences a significant influx of devotees. To ensure smooth transportation, the following bus schedules have been arranged through the Nashik Division at New CBS (Thakkar Bus Station) in Nashik:

Nashik to Trimbak: 25 buses

Igatpuri to Trimbak (via Mhasurti/Vaitrana): 5 buses

Peth to Trimbak (via Amboli): 3 buses

In total, 33 additional buses will be in service on these special Mondays to facilitate the movement of devotees. The arrangement aims to provide a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all those participating in the Brahmagiri Pradakshina at Trimbakeshwar.