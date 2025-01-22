Society Parking Dispute Turns Deadly In Nashik: 49-Year-Old Resident Killed, Building Chairman Booked for Murder

In a shocking incident, a parking dispute turned violent in Damodar Raj Nagar, Hirawadi, resulting in the death of a 49-year-old resident, Budhan Laxman Vishwakarma. The post-mortem report, released on Tuesday (21st), confirmed that he succumbed to internal bleeding caused by severe physical assault. Panchavati police have registered a case of murder against Keshav Hari Apartment's society chairman, Vasant Ghode, his son Vishal Ghode, and their associate Ganesh Ghode.

The violence stemmed from a conflict over vehicle parking on Sunday (19th). The accused Vasant Ghode had called a society meeting to address the issue. Budhan's sons, Ritesh and Prathamesh, attended the meeting. Later, at around 9 PM on Monday, Vasant, Vishal, and Ganesh arrived at Mahesh Jagtap's flat, continuing the argument.

When the argument escalated, the accused entered Budhan Vishwakarma's home, where the door was open. They attacked Budhan with sticks, while Ganesh struck Prathamesh with a PVC pipe, causing injuries. Mona Vishwakarma, Budhan's wife, attempted to intervene, but Vishal grabbed her by the hair, and Ganesh twisted her arm. The family was severely beaten in the chaos. Based on a complaint by Ritesh Vishwakarma, Panchavati police have booked the accused under charges of murder and assault. Investigations are ongoing, and the residents of Shri Keshav Hari Apartment remain in shock over the second murder in the area within a short span.

Authorities are now under pressure to take swift action to curb the growing violence in Hirawadi.