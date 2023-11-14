Sunil Dhage, Anita Date, Mahesh Dokfode receive Natya Parishad awards

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Nov 2

The awards of Akhil Bharatiya Natya Parishad were announced by Natya Parishad president Ravindra Kadam on Wednesday, Nov 1. The prestigious Datta Bhat Memorial Award for best actor will be presented to Sunil Daghe, while the Shanta Jog Memorial Award for best actress will be presented to Anita Date. The Rangatapasya Award, starting from this year, will be presented to Mahesh Dokfode. Award for Special Contribution has been announced to Lokmat's photographer, Prashant Kharote.

The award function will be held on Sunday, November 5, on the occasion of Marathi Theatre Day, by the Nashik branch of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad at Kalidas Kalamandir at 6 pm.

Artists who have done remarkable work in the field of theatre are honoured with awards every year. The other awardees include Prabhakar Patankar Memorial Award for direction to Sachin Shinde, Netaji Dada Memorial Award to Ravindra Katare for writing, Purohit Memorial Award for Child Theatre to Prof Vijay Kumawat, Jayant Vaishampayan Memorial Award for cultural journalism to Piyush Nashikkar, Ramdas Barkale Memorial Award for folk art to Shrikant Gaikwad, Gajabhau Beni Memorial Award for folklore to Shahir Shankar Jadhav, Vijay Tidke Memorial Award to Rajesh Jadhav, Suman Mate Memorial Award for Background Music to Anand Oak, and Giridhar More Memorial Award to Prafulla Dixit.

These awards carry cash prizes and a memento to each awardee.

Prof Ravindra Kadam, Sunil Dhage, Rajesh Bhusare, Ishwar Jagtap, and Vijay Shingane were in the selection committee.

Special contributions

Special Contribution Award for Education to Dr Shefali Bhujbal, senior photographer of 'Lokmat' Prashant Kharote for press photography, writer and director Amit Kulkarni for cultural sector and Bhagyashree Kale for theatre career, will be felicitated on this occasion. After the award distribution programme, winning children's one-act play in state drama competition 'A Deal' will be performed.

