‘Sushma Andhare should apologise’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Malegaon, Oct 24

Leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sushma Andhare has allegedly defamed Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse by publishing false information in the Nashik drug case. Bhuse has served notice through his lawyer warning that a criminal case will be filed if Sushma Andhare does not apologise within three days from the receipt of the notice.

Sushma Andhare, leader of the Shiv Sena’s Thackeray faction, accused minister Dada Bhuse of being involved in the Nashik drug case allegedly out of political hatred. Andhare also alleged that Bhuse helped the accused Lalit Patil, getting him admitted to Sassoon. In this case, the Home Department was also appealed to check the call records of Bhuse. But Bhuse has claimed that there is no truth in Andhare's accusation.

Info

Clarify within three days

According to the notice, Andhare should prove the truth of the said news by providing the evidence related to the defamatory news against Minister Bhuse within three days from day it is received. Also, if no such evidence is given within three days, Bhuse has sought a written apology.

Info

Otherwise, a criminal case to be filed

Bhuse's lawyer Advocate Sudhir Akkar and Advocate Yogesh Nikam have served a criminal and civil notice to Sushma Andhare unless she provides ample proof.