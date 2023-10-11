Theft at sub-office of water tax

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 8

A theft took place on Friday, October 7, at the sub-office of water tax and a public library in Mhasrul. A case has been registered at the Mhasrul police station regarding the same. As per information available, thieves stole computers and printers collectively worth Rs 25,000.

Residents in the vicinity were surprised by the theft at the office run by the municipal corporation. Vasant Chavan has filed a complaint at the Mhasrul police station. The sub-office of water tax and a public library is located at Mhasrul crossing on Dindori road. Thieves entered the office by breaking the lock and stole two monitors, three CPUs, and two printers from the office.