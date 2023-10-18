Three booked for death of labourer

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 13

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against three persons in connection with the death of a construction worker after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Wadala.

According to police, the construction of a new six-storey building Ganadheesh Apartment is in progress in front of the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Primary Health Center in Wadala. Govind Vijay Mandal (28, Krushna Nagar, West Bengal), a construction labourer, died on Sunday, October 1 at around 10.30 am while working on the fifth floor and sustained severe head injuries. A sudden death was reported at Indira Nagar police station. After that, the police conducted a panchnama. On investigation, it was revealed that no protective cover had been installed at the construction site of the Ganadheesh apartment. The safety net required for the safety of the workers was not installed outside the building. Suspects Mahendra Chopra (49, Chopra Niwas, Dindori Road, Panchavati), Pradip Kankaria (48, Kathe Galli, Dwarka), Mayur Gadekar (Nashik Road) have been booked by police constable Kiran Jadhav for causing the death of construction labourer Govind Vijay Mandal due to negligence. A case of culpable homicide has been registered.