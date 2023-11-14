Three detained in murder case in Panchavati

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 26

Sagar Vishnu Shinde (28) was killed by a gang in broad daylight at Gunjal Mala on Makhmalabad road a week ago. The crime was committed out of anger, as allegedly the victim had abused and harassed one of the suspect’s father. Panchavati police have tracked down three suspects who were absconding and detained them, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan, in a press conference on Saturday, October 21. He also said that two country-made pistols and live cartridges have been recovered from their body search.

Sagar Shinde was chatting with his friends at Gunjal Mala last week, when the suspects Kedar Sahebrao Ingle, Hrishikesh Ramchandra Aher, Nakul Suresh Chavan, Deepak Sukhdev Ingle, Ketan Varade, Rohit alias Zingya Murtadak, Machchindra Jadhav, Yash Pawar and Sanket Gore and their three accomplices approached him and killed him with a sharp chopper.

After the incident, all the attackers absconded.

The Panchavati police promptly detained Kedar Ingle, Hrishikesh Aher, Nakul Chavan, and Deepak Ingle from Kasbe Sukene village in just three hours. However, the rest were still absconding. Police were on their trail, when Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde received information that the absconding suspects were at a location with a country-made pistol. He dispatched a team, along with Assistant Police Inspector Rohit Kedar of the Crime Investigation Team. The personnel laid a trap and arrested Gaurav Dilip Unhawane, Kiran Suklal Kavar, and Machchindra Jadhav, and recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, and sharp-edged weapons used in the crime.

Five suspects in the crime namely Gholap, Murtadak, Pawar, Varade, and Gore are still absconding.