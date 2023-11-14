Treasury office appeals for life certificate

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 31

Beneficiaries have to provide a life certificate every year for pension. Otherwise, they may face difficulty in getting next month's pension. District Treasury Officer Mahesh Bachhav has clarified that pensioners who have not yet submitted their life certificate will not be given their pension from December.

This year's lists of life certificates of pensioners who were serving the state government, and family pensioners in the district, have been made available to all pension-paying banks through the District Treasury Office. Accordingly, it has been requested that the government pensioners in the district should immediately submit the pending life certificates to the nearest Sub-Treasury and Treasury Offices.

The pensioners in the district have three options available, first is a life certificate, second is signing a register before the competent authority of the bank, and submission of the certificate in prescribed form to the Treasury Office. Pensioners who have completed the formalities using one of those three options will be paid pension or family pension for the month of December. However, District Treasury Officer Mahesh Bachhav has also informed that pensioners who have not used any of the above three options regarding life certificates will not be provided pension from December 2023 due to a lack of life certificates.

All the pensioners should go to the concerned bank branch manager and sign the list of life certificates submitted through the District Treasury Office or deposit the certificate generated by the system in the Treasury Office or the nearest Sub-Treasury Office.