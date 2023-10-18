Tribals take out Ulgulan march in city

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 12

All the tribal organisations of the state came together for the various demands of the tribals, including that the Dhangar community should not be included in the reservation of the tribal and that bogus tribals should be shunted out. The Ulgulan march was taken out from Tapovan Sadhugram to the Collector's office on Thursday, October 12. Slogans, like reservation is our right and save tribals, were raised. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

Tribals who participated in the march from Tapovan were carrying tribal flags and placards of various demands. Some of the participants in the march were dressed in traditional costumes and danced to the tune of the sambal instrument. As hundreds of tribal community members participated in the march, there was a traffic jam on the main roads for some time.

Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal, MLA Nitin Pawar, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Lucky Jadhav, Raju Wagle, Ashok Bagul, Ram Chaure, Namdev Bagul, Prabhakar Fasale, and representatives of tribal organisations was present for the march. The main demand was that the Dhangar community should not be included in the tribal reservation.

Info-

With the main demand that Dhangars and other castes should not be included in the tribal reservation, an immediate meeting of the tribal advisory committee should be held to give justice to the rights of the tribals, the recruitment under PESA should be implemented immediately, the false cases filed against the tribal community members in Satana and Shirpur in the protest march against the Manipur incident should be withdrawn and demand to submit a report by the Tata Institute of Social Science were made.