Trimbakeshwar 'Ringan Sohala': Devotees Celebrate with Vitthal-Rakhumai Chariot Procession and Spiritual Chants

The streets of Trimbakeshwar came alive with the echoes of "Jai Hari Vitthal" as the arena ceremony was celebrated with great enthusiasm. The Trimbakeshwar Marg resonated with the sounds of traditional tala-mridunga and the chanting of Vithunama, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

The highlight of the event was the grand procession featuring the image chariot of Vitthal-Rakhumai and Nivrittinath Maharaj. The chariots, accompanied by a sea of Warkaryas, filled the streets with vibrant energy. Pilgrims and devotees from across the state gathered to witness the procession and partake in the festivities.

At Brahmavalley, the Ringan ceremony added a special charm to the celebrations. Warkaryas participated with zeal, enjoying the joy of the moment with balloons and other festivities. The ceremony brought a sense of unity and devotion to all present.

Pilgrims from various parts of the state are making their way on foot to Trimbakeshwar to visit the Sanjeevan Samadhi of Saint Nivrutinath Maharaj, marking the significance of the yatra. On Saturday, the yatra witnessed a massive turnout, with over 400 dindis expected to enter Trimbakeshwar from different regions.

The District Warkari Sampradaya extended a warm welcome to the dindis at various points along the route, ensuring a hospitable and joyous journey for all. The dedication of the Warkaryas and the collective spirit of the pilgrims made the event a grand celebration of faith and tradition.