1 dead as car falls into gorge in Shimla

One person died and two sustained minor injuries after a car fell into a gorge in Nahol area in Shimla's Fagu on Tuesday, as per the official release.

Four people were present in the car at the time of the incident. One among them is reported safe.

According to the state's Emergency Operation Centre release, a car from Haryana fell 150-200 metres down into a deep gorge.

The deceased is identified as 57-year-old Surat Ram who was a resident of Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh.

The other two injured were shifted to a civil hospital for medical assistance.

Police have registered a case into the matter. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

