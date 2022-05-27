1 dead in building collapse in Delhi's Mundka

New Delhi, May 27 A 24-year-old person was killed after a lenter of building collapsed in the Mundka area of the national capital on Friday evening, an official said.

The official informed that they received a PCR call at 5.19 p.m. regarding falling of a roof at Firni road, Mundka.

When the police staff along with senior officials reached the spot, they found that an under construction building of approximately 300 square yards and located at Khasra No 829, Firni road, Mundka had collapsed.

One labourer, identified as Manas, was injured in the incident and immediately shifted to Sonia Gandhi Hospital at Nangloi, however, doctors declared him brought dead.

Apart from deceased Manas, two more people were also injured and are currently admitted to the hospital.

