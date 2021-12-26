10-day night curfew announced in Karnataka, here's what's allowed and what's not

Karnataka government has decided to impose a night curfew beginning Tuesday, December 28. The curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am every night for a period of 10 days. Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said the measures have been taken after analyzing the situation that is prevailing in other states and countries. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai headed the meeting where several ministers, officials, and Technical Advisory Committee members were part of it. Sudhakar said, “The night curfew from December 28 will be between 10 pm to 5 am across Karnataka. There will be a complete ban on all kinds of new year parties in public places. The hotels, restaurants, pubs and other spaces will be allowed to operate with 50 percent occupancy.”

The state government order said that the night curfew will be in effect between December 28 and January 7 and the restrictions for hotels, restaurants, pubs will be in effect between December 30 and January 2. All staff members of the said entities have to possess a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report and will have to be fully vaccinated with two doses. All gatherings, meetings, conferences, including marriages, etc, from December 28 should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people only and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event, the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities.

Patients and their attendants requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed

All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing ID card issued by the organisation.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed to movement

Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be functional but other commercial activities are prohibited (during night)

No restriction on any goods carriers including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of E-Commerce companies are allowed.

Movement of buses, trains, Metro rail services and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airport, bus terminals, railway stations etc are allowed