10 of Punjab gang, associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, held

Chandigarh, Aug 8 Punjab Police has arrested 10 gangsters of the Pindri gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered seven weapons and ammunition from them, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General, Anti-Gangster Task Force Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the team acted on a tip off to locate the kingpin Parminder Singh, alias Pindri, who was handling the operation of Bishnoi gang in the Nangal-Ropar belt.

He said 22 first information reports (FIRs), including an attempt to murder, have been registered against the gangster.

Parminder Singh is an active member of the Bishnoi gang and had been hiding in Himachal Pradesh and was operating from there only, Bhullar said.

He said he was involved in drug smuggling too.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said seven weapons, including two .32 bore country-made pistols, besides 51 cartridges and one magazine have been recovered from them.

They all were hardcore criminals. A total of 22 FIRs have been registered against Pindri, two against Baljinder, one each against Gurpreet, Jaspreet and Gurdeep, seven against Iqbal Mohammed, four against Surinder and 24 against Dara, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor