100 stray dogs poisoned in Telangana, by village sarpanch

The animal rights activist, Adulapuram Goutham revealed that over 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in the Siddipet district of Telangana. Goutham accused the village sarpanch and the gram panchayat secretary of killing dogs.

The activist also filed a complaint against them, and the police said the FIR has been registered and will take the investigation forward. While filing the complaint Goutham said that the village sarpanch and the gram panchayat secretary hired professional dog catchers to kill the stray dogs by injecting poison into their bodies.

Not only this but they also killed a private owner's pet dog, who complained to the Stray Animal Foundation of India. The foundation authorities also went to the village to find the pet dog but there they found stary dog's body which was abandoned in wells and some were set on fire.