11 Nigerians held for illegally residing in India

New Delhi, Aug 18 The Dwarka police have arrested 11 Nigerian nationals, who had been living illegally in national capital's Mohan Garden area of the district.

The arrests were carried out jointly by Dwarka police ATS and Anti-Narcotics Cell teams.

"The team had been working on the people living illegally in India. When it came to know about tbe Niger, it swung into action to nab them, who were residing and roaming in the area. Teams succeeded in apprehending 11 Nigerian nationals who were living even after the expiry of their visa," said a police official.

"They were found overstaying in India without a valid visa. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office who ordered for their deportation. Accordingly, they have been sent to the detention centre," said M. Harsha Vardhan, Dwarka DCP.

