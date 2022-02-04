12 held in Delhi for duping people on pretext of providing airline jobs

New Delhi, Feb 4 Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre in the national capital and arrested 12 persons for duping people on the pretext of proving jobs in IndiGo Airlines.

Ten of the arrested persons have been identified as Neeraj Kumar, Amir, Sandhya, Neeta Rawat, Muskaan, Harpreet Kaur, Nisha, Jaya and Deepika Moni, all residents of Delhi, and Sonu, a resident of Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West District), Usha Rangnani, said that a complaint regarding cyber fraud was received via the National Cyber Crime Receiving Portal (NCRP) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, wherein the complainant alleged that a call centre has cheated him of Rs 12,250 on the pretext of providing job at Indigo Airlines.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and took up the investigation. During the probe, it was found that the fake call centre was being run from a house in Delhi's Shastri Nagar area.

After verifying the facts, a raid was conducted at the said premises and all 12 accused involved in running the fake call centre, were apprehended.

During their interrogation, it was revealed that they had started the call centre in Shastri Nagar two months back, and have duped over 200 people so far in lieu of providing jobs at a private airlines.

The prime accused Amir, who has studied only till Class 10, had 40 per cent share in the call centre while his associates Neeraj and Sonu had 30 per cent. The primary investigation revealed that these fraudsters allegedly used to gather information about people looking for jobs from OLX, Workspace India and then call them to promise them jobs at Indigo.

Female tele-callers pretending as executives would collect phone numbers of the interested candidates and then pass them on to their male counterparts.

After getting resumes on WhatsApp, the fraudsters, posing as officials of 'Airport Authority of Indigo Company', would charge the customers Rs 700-1,200 as registration fees, Rs 2,500-5,000 as account opening fees and R. 4,500- 6,000 for uniform.

After receiving the money in their accounts, they would block these callers. In some cases, they simply informed them that they could not be selected and that they would be considered in the next round.

