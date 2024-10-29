12 persons die, 35 injured in Rajasthan bus accident

Jaipur, Oct 29 A total of 12 persons lost their lives while 35 people were injured when a speeding bus collided with a culvert on Jaipur Bikaner Highway in Sikar district near Laxmangarh on Tuesday.

Officials said that the bus failed to take a proper turn due to high speed and collided with a culvert due to which its front part was completely smashed. Out of 35 injured, seven people are critically injured and have been referred to Jaipur for medical treatment while others are undergoing treatment in Sikar and Laxmangarh hospitals.

State minister Sumit Godara has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

He also visited the hospital and met the injured.

“The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

An official said that the treatment of the injured is going on in the district hospital of Laxmangarh and SK Hospital Sikar.

The accident was so terrible that it police took more than two hours to identify the deceased.

After the accident, there was chaos on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway. The injured were taken to the hospital in about 12 ambulances and private vehicles from nearby towns and Sikar.

Further investigation is under progress.

