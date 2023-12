14 Indian fishermen from TN arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Nov 17 14 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Karaikkal, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday morning for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The fishermen had gone out to sea on Wednesday early morning in a boat owned by R. Selvamani of Kottucherrymedu. The fishermen were engaged in fishing near the IMBL at Neduntheevu when they were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu coastal police told that the Sri Lankan Navy was patrolling near the IMBL and they have detained the fishermen who ventured into the seas on Wednesday early morning.

It may be noted that several Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested and their costly mechanised boats confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy. There were instances of the Sri Lankan Navy putting advertisements in local Sri Lankan newspapers announcing the sale of mechanised boats that were confiscated from Indian fishermen.

