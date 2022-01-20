14-year-old boy killed in UP, love affair suspected

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 20 The body of a 14-year-old boy was found lying in a pool of blood near his house.

The boy, a student of Class 10, was sleeping when an unidentified person shot him in the chest and fled, the police said. The incident happened on Wednesday.

The minor also used to handle the grocery shop of his father who had died three years ago. The boy is survived by his mother, four siblings and grandfather.

The boy's family said they have no enmity with anyone.

The police are probing a possible love angle in the case.

Sources said that the boy was friendly with a girl in the neighbourhood and her family disapproved of their friendship.

Amroha's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandra Prakash Shukla said, "The incident took place in Guretha, under the jurisdiction of the Adampur police circle in Amroha. The incident came to light on Wednesday when family members found the boy's body."

He added that acase has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the boy.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor