16-year old gang raped by two youths in Churu district

In Alwar district, which is becoming more and more infamous due to incidents of rape and gang rape, the incident of rape of a minor girl has come to the fore once again in Churu district.

A 16-year-old girl was abducted by two youths at Bidasar police station in Churu district after she went to listen to Pravachan with her grandmother and was gang-raped.

After filing the case, the police conducted a medical examination of the victim at the Government Recruitment Hospital. The search for the accused is on, but they have not been traced yet.

Mahendra Chawla, SHO, Bidasar, said residents of a nearby village said their 16-year-old daughter had gone with her grandmother to listen to a Pravachan. She was standing outside the tent. Just then, a 17-year-old boy from her village arrived.

"Your brother is calling you," he told the young girl.

Convinced, she sat with him on the bike. Frightening the victim with a knife, the boy took the girl towards the lake without taking her home. When the minor asked about it, he said that your brother was standing by the lake. Despite repeated requests from the minor girl, the accused did not accede. His 16-year-old friend also came to the spot. The duo then raped the minor girl alternately. After the victim shouted, both of them stabbed the minor girl. He then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.