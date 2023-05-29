16-year-old girl stabbed over 40 times by lover in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her crazy lover in Delhi's Shahbad Diary area on Sunday evening. The incident caught on tape saw the accused stab the deceased at least 40 times. The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Sahil and is absconding following the incident.

According to the Delhi Police, Sahil and the teen were in a relationship. The couple had a fight on Sunday over some issues. Following the quarrel, Sahil attacked the girl in the evening and stabbed her over 40 times and hit her with a stone in full public view.The incident took place while the deceased was going to attend the birthday celebration of her friend's son. Accused Sahil followed and attacked her on the street with several people watching the gruesome murder.The police have launched an investigation into the matter and have initiated search operations to nab him. An FIR has been lodged by the deceased's father under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa has informed that a team has been formed and an investigation is underway. 'We will soon arrest him," she added.