Published: May 29, 2023 08:33 PM

160 held in Assam for involvement in fake gold, currency rackets

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 : Police in Assam have so far arrested 160 persons in its latest operations against fake gold and currency notes smuggling rackets.

According to Assam police, the latest operations started on May 15 and are still on.

Out of those arrested, 63 persons belong to Lakhimpur district, 45 persons in Sonitpur district, 3 in Guwahati, 6 in Kamrup, 4 in Barpeta, 8 in Nagaon, 1 in Darrang, 3 in Hojai, 1 in Tamulpur, 2 in Golaghat, 11 in Morigaon, 2 in Bongaigaon, 10 in Biswanath, 1 in Chirang district, Assam Police said in a release.

Police also seized a large quantity of fake gold, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), laptops and computers and other items in possession from the arrested persons.

