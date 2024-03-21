1.8 Cr To Vote 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for First Time, This Is How Govt Is Attracting Youth (Watch)

The Lok Sabha Polls this year will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1, with results set to be announced on June 4. According to ECI chief Rajiv Kumar, a record number of 96.8 crore citizens have registered to vote in this highly anticipated election. In the previous presidential election, the voter turnout among young voters was around 55%, signifying a notable surge in youth engagement in the electoral process. To encourage youth participation and emphasize their role in shaping the future, the ministry of information and broadcasting has released a video highlighting the importance of young voters. They have urged them to come and cast their votes.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, 1.8 crore individuals will be casting their votes for the first time, with an estimated 19.74 crore young voters in the 20-29 age bracket participating for the first time. In the 2019 elections, approximately 50% of voters belonged to the 18-29 age group.

A clarion call was given by our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji in his recent Mann Ki Baat address & as the Nation gears up for its biggest festival of democracy, I urge all of you to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their… pic.twitter.com/Gmcl4QMBbo — Anurag Thakur (मोदी का परिवार) (@ianuragthakur) February 27, 2024

This video released by the ministry of information and broadcasting aims to encourage new voters to come and cast their votes.