191th birthday anniversary of Savitribai Phule, know about her contribution in women empowerment

Today is the birth anniversary of ‘mother of Indian feminism’ Savitribai Phule, the lady who gave her whole life for empowering women not only that but also fought against caste discrimination.

This year will mark as the 191th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule she was born on 3 January 1831 in Naigaon village in the Satara district of Maharashtra and her birthday is also celebrates as "Balika Din".

Savitribai Phule is one of the pioneers of the feminist movement in India and her husband was one of the most supporting pillar of her husband. She got married to Jyotirao Phule, at the age of 13 but after her marriage she also fought for child marriage of girls she convinced many parents that to send their daughters to school instead of tie-in their knot at such small age.

Savitribai not only fought for women empowerment but also worked for it, in 1848 she introduced first ever school for girls in Bhide Wada, Pune and this was the first girls school in the country. And till 1851 she set up nearly 3 schools for girls which educated 150girls that time, after which she went on setting up 17 schools which were for upper-caste and lower-caste girls. She also paid stipend to girls for attending the school.

Not only this she also worked against rape and crimes against women, Savitribai also set up centre for pregnant rape victims called ‘Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha’.

She also established ‘Mahila Seva Mandal’ where women can gather and leaned about women’s rights.

Apart from this she was also the great writing at that time she also questioned brahminical hegemony and

criticised them for their evils norms like Sati, child marriage, class distinctions, gender inequalities and the caste system.