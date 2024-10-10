'1962' mobile veterinary service launched in Rajasthan

Dholpur (Rajasthan), Oct 10 A mobile veterinary service linked to a '1962' call centre has been officially launched in Rajasthan's Dholpur district.

Under the initiative, a mobile veterinary unit is being deployed to each tehsil of the district under the 'Khushahal Pashupalak, Samriddh Rajasthan' initiative -- a Centrally sponsored scheme.

Meanwhile, the 1962 call centre was inaugurated on Wednesday at the State Livestock Management & Training Institute, Jaipur, by Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat in the presence of Minister of State Jawahar Singh Bedam.

At present, 536 mobile veterinary units are operational in the state.

Interacting with IANS, animal keeper Anurag Mudgal said: "This is a great initiative launched by the Central government. If any animal falls ill, a call to 1962 will prompt a van to come to the doorstep for treatment. I thank PM Modi and the government for this, as it will provide great relief to the people."

He said many villagers whose animals fell sick were not able to take them far away to get them treated. In such a situation, those people will also be able to get their animals treated through mobile units.

Under the scheme, an animal husbandman can call 1962 for the treatment of his sick animal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor