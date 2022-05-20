1988 road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in court

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today surrendered in a court in Punjab's Patiala, a day after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one year in jail in a road-rage incident in which a man was killed 34 years ago. He had earlier requested a few more weeks to surrender on health grounds.Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Navjot Sidhu in the Supreme Court, was told by Justice AM Khanwilkar to approach the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. But the "matter could not be mentioned before the Chief Justice", said Mr Sidhu's team.

Sidhu had yesterday tweeted after the order that he would "submit to the majesty of law". On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered one-year "rigorous imprisonment" for the cricketer-turned-politician, who recently quit as Punjab Congress chief after his party's defeat in the state election.The Supreme Court yesterday gave its ruling on a petition by the family of a man who died after a brawl with Mr Sidhu and his friend in 1988. The family had asked for a harsher sentence and a review of a 2018 order of the Supreme Court acquitting him of murder.On December 27, 1988, Mr Sidhu got into an argument with Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Mr Sidhu and his friend, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly dragged Gurnam Singh out of his car and hit him. He later died in hospital.

