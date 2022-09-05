2 Afghan nationals arrested with heroin worth Rs 21 crore

New Delhi, Sep 5 The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two Afghan nationals in Noida and recovered 5 kg of heroin worth Rs 21 crore from their possession, sources said on Monday.

The Cell shared the information with Noida police and a joint team recovered the huge quantity of heroin.

"The heroin was kept in a car that was stationed in a garage. Jitu and Ashok, two mechanics at the garage were also held from the spot. They are residents of Bulandshahr. The heroin was kept in the trunk of the car which the accused would smuggle using a different vehicle," the sources said.

A number of Afghan nationals study in Greater Noida and there are possibilities that they might have been involved in drug peddling, the sources claimed.

The names of the arrested Afghan nationals are withheld as of now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor