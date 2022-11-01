2 arrested in Gurugram for gang rape of minor

Gurugram, Nov 1 Two persons have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday

According to the police, the victim, a class 10 student, was friends with one of the accused Sohail, who after seducing the minor girl took her to a hotel on October 29.

After taking her to the hotel, he also called one of his friends, and after that, his others followed.

Following the crime, the accused threw the victim on the roadside in an inebriated condition on Sunday morning and fled the spot.

Somehow, the victim reached her house and disclosed the matter to her family.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the police registered a case against the five accused under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act at the Sector-9A police station.

"In connection with the matter, two of the accused Praveen and Anshu have been arrested and a search is underway to nab the remaining three," Inspector Manoj, the station house officer, said.

