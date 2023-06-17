2 cars, 9 bikes gutted in Ghaziabad apartment fire

Ghaziabad, June 17 Two cars and nine motorcycles were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the basement of an apartment building in Ghaziabad, an official said on Saturday.

Around 25 people were rescued from the four-storeyed Shiva Apartment building in Loni area, a fire official said.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) said a call regarding the blaze was received at 12.40 a.m. on Saturday, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

He said the fire was doused by 2 a.m.

On the cause of the blaze, the officer said: "A short-circuit in the electricity metres installed in the basement started the fire. The flames soon spread throughout the basement, where residents had parked their vehicles.

