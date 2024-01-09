2 Delhi Police cops killed in road accident

New Delhi, Jan 9 Two Delhi Police cops were killed after they rammed into a truck near the Kundli border in Haryana's Sonipat, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident occured on Monday night at around 11.30 p.m. and the victims were both of the Inspector rank.

"The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead," the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor