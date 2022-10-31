2 foreign national women held with fake Aadhar cards in UP

Agra, Oct 31 The Agra police have arrested two women, both Uzbekistan nationals, after they failed to produce a visa and original passport.

According to police, the two women allegedly possessed fake Aadhaar cards, bearing a south Delhi address, and were staying at a hotel in Tajganj.

Rs 33,000 in cash and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

An FIR has been registered against them under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and section 16 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

SHO of Tajganj, Bhupendra Baliyan, said, "The two foreign nationals were carrying fake Aadhaar cards. A photograph of their passports found in their mobile phones indicated that they belong to Uzbekistan. We are working with the local intelligence unit to investigate the case in detail. Delhi Police have been asked to verify the address mentioned in the Aadhaar. We have also contacted the embassy of Uzbekistan."

As per the FIR registered on a complaint by sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar, the two women had checked in at the hotel on Saturday. They provided Aadhaar at the hotel reception to avail a room.

