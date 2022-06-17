2 Hizbul terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, June 17 Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Kokernag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.

"One more terrorist killed (total 02). Search going on," police said in a tweet.

Both the terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and one of them was involved in the killing of Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife in 2021.

"Killed terrorists identified as Junaid Bhat and Basit Wani of HM terror outfit. Terrorist Basit Wani was involved in killing of BJP's Sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar and his wife, a Panch on 9/8/21 in Anantnag," the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Thursday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Mishipora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

