2 hybrid terrorists arrested in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 7 Two hybrid terrorists have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

"Shopian police arrested two hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT. They have been identified as Faizan Fayaz Bhat, son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Budden Rafiabad, Sopore and Yawar Nizam Mir son of Nizamuddin Mir, resident of Konsoo, Shopian," police said.

Arms and ammunition including two pistols, two pistol magazines, two grenades, 20 pistol rounds, an AK-47 magazine and 50-AK live rounds were recovered from their possession.

