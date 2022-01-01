2 injured, several missing in Haryana's Bhiwani landslide
At least two people were injured and several were missing after a landslide in a mining quarry in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday, the police said.
"The Incident of a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani. Two were injured and several went missing," Haryana Police said.
More details are awaited.
