2 killed as wall collapses in Delhi's Keshavpuram

By IANS | Published: April 26, 2022 08:33 AM2022-04-26T08:33:03+5:302022-04-26T08:50:08+5:30
New Delhi, April 26 Two persons were killed in another wall collapse incident that took place in the national capital within 24 hours, a police official said on Tuesday.
The official said that the incident took place in Lawrence Road area in North West Delhi's Keshavpuram.
The fire department got a call of the incident at around 11 p.m. on Monday night.
"The boundary wall of a plot collapsed resulting in two persons getting injured. They were taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. In the hospital, doctors declared both of them as brought dead," a fire official said.
One of the dead was identified as Sumit Kumar, 42, a resident of Anand Parbat. Details of the second victim was not immediately available.
The fire official said that resuce operation was over and no more persons were trapped.
A scooter was totally damaged.
The Delhi Police is filing a case in this respect against the plot's owner.
On Monday afternoon, two people died and four were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in South West Delhi's Satya Niketan area.
