2 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
By IANS | Published: May 27, 2022 08:15 AM 2022-05-27T08:15:02+5:30 2022-05-27T08:25:08+5:30
Srinagar, May 27 Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in Srinagar's Soura area, police ...
Srinagar, May 27 Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in Srinagar's Soura area, police said on Friday.
A joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Friday's development comes after three LeT terrorists were killed in a security operation in Kupwara district on Thursday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app