2 smugglers arrested from Shramjeevi Express in Bihar, weapons recovered

Patna, April 17 The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar arrested two armed smugglers and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition at the Arrah railway station in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Hare Ram, a native of Dehri village under Mayiel police station in Devwaria district and Sumit Singh, a native of Chandpur village in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh.

They were travelling in the AC coach number B1 of New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express on Sunday. The official said that they had intelligence input about two smugglers traveling in the Shramjeevi Express. When the train reached the Arrah railway station, the STF sleuths thoroughly searched the AC coaches. They found a bag containing 200 live cartridges, two regular Webley & Scott revolvers, one pistol and two mobile phones.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that they had boarded in New Delhi railway station and had to deliver the arms and ammunition in Bihiya sub-division of Bhojpur district. The accused had received the weapons consignment from a person in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district in Haryana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor